Iraqi agents rescue Yazidi woman kidnapped by IS

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) says that its members rescued a Yazidi woman kidnapped ten years ago by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi intelligence agents carried out an operation inside Syria and were able to reach Kufan Eido Khorto, a Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by IS militants in 2014 when they took control of the town of Sinjar, some 120 km west of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, an INIS statement said.

The Iraqi intelligence returned Khorto to Iraq and handed her over to her family, it added.

The Yazidis are an Iraqi ethnic and religious minority. In 2014, the extremist IS militants abducted and enslaved hundreds of Yazidi women and children.