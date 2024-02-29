6 rescued after helicopter crash in western Norway sea

After a helicopter crashed off the coast of western Norway on Wednesday evening, all six people on board were rescued from the sea, the Norwegian rescue service said.

Following the rescue, all the survivors were hospitalized for medical evaluations. Their health status remains unknown, according to the national broadcaster NRK.

The incident happened near the coastline of Bergen, the nation’s second-largest city. The helicopter was reported missing after it issued an emergency signal at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT). Eyewitnesses later reported seeing individuals in the sea near the suspected crash site.

Authorities, including the police, were alerted to the situation at 8:11 p.m. (1911 GMT). In response, two air ambulances and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene for the rescue efforts.

William J. Bertheussen, director of the Accident Investigation Board Norway, told NRK that his agency will initiate an investigation promptly.