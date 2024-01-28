Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv fires Spanish coach Lema

Israeli football club Hapoel Tel Aviv on Saturday evening announced the dismissal of its Spanish head coach Borja Lema who was on duty less than three months.

In late October, 33-year-old Lema was appointed Hapoel’s head coach after serving as assistant to Australia’s Michael Valkanis, who left for Ajax Amsterdam to be an assistant coach under John van’t Schip.

Lema’s dismissal came after Tel Aviv’s away 2-0 loss to Hapoel Jerusalem in the State Cup’s round of 32, following four consecutive Premier League losses that dropped the team to the ninth place out of 14 teams.

The statement added that Salim Toama, the club’s current team manager and former star player, who also played for Israel’s national team, will serve as head coach until further notice.