 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cyprus records slight dip in building permits for 2023

By Famagusta Gazette on January 15, 2024 7:40 am

The Statistical Service in Cyprus has announced that the number of building permits authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during October 2023 stood at 632.

The total value of these permits reached €263,2 million and the total area 204,1 thousand square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 1.003 dwelling units.

During the period January – October 2023, 5.906 building permits were issued compared to 6.347 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 6,9%. The total value of these permits increased by 17,0% and the total area by 3,6%. The number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 10,3%.

Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Table 1

Type of Project

Number of Permits

Percentage Change (%)

Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2022

  Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
Residential Buildings

424

4.034

4.314

-6,5
Non-residential Buildings

103

868

1.012

-14,2
Civil Engineering Projects

38

346

427

-19,0
Division of Plots

53

478

441

8,4
Road Construction

14

180

153

17,6
Total

632

5.906

6.347

-6,9

 

Table 2

Type of Project

Area (m²)

Percentage Change (%)

Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2022

  Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
Residential Buildings

174.862

1.591.258

1.491.845

6,7
Non-residential Buildings

28.763

278.749

312.741

-10,9
Civil Engineering Projects

510

7.154

8.212

-12,9
Total

204.135

1.877.161

1.812.798

3,6

 

Table 3

Type of Project

Value (€000’s)

Percentage Change (%)

Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2022

  Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
Residential Buildings

202.426

1.925.602

1.563.771

23,1
Non-residential Buildings

49.800

328.294

367.578

-10,7
Civil Engineering Projects

6.519

99.311

73.375

35,3
Division of Plots

3.711

41.365

40.842

1,3
Road Construction

752

14.135

13.223

6,9
Total

263.208

2.408.707

2.058.789

17,0

 

Table 4

Residential Buildings

Number of Dwelling Units

Percentage Change (%)

Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2022

  Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
Single houses

248

2.343

2.595

-9,7
Buildings with two housing units

67

726

756

-4,0
Residential apartment blocks

679

5.650

4.469

26,4
Residential/commercial apartment blocks

9

283

339

-16,5
Total

1.003

9.002

8.159

10,3

 

Methodological Information

Scope and Coverage

The purpose is the collection of basic data concerning residential and non-residential buildings as well as other construction activities such as civil engineering projects, division of plots and road construction, by district (both urban and rural areas). For each type of project, information is compiled on the number of permits authorised, the area and the value of the project and the number of dwelling units that are expected to be built.

Data cover all building permits authorised by local authorities, namely the municipalities, the district administration offices of the Ministry of Interior and the Agios Tychonas Community Board.

Data Collection

The Statistical Service receives on a monthly basis from all local authorities copies of all the building permits issued. The information contained in these forms is appropriately coded by the Statistical Service in order to produce the statistics. The EU Classification of Types of Construction (CC) is used to categorise the various construction projects.

For more information visit CYSTAT Portal, subtheme ConstructionCYSTAT-DB (Online Database), Predefined Tables (Excel), or contact Mr Achilleas Moustakas at 22602156 or via e-mail at amoustakas@cystat.mof.gov.cy.

The Predefined Tables, available in Excel format, include data up to December 2022. Data from January 2023 onwards are available only in the CYSTAT-DB Online Database.

Published in Live and Mediterranean & Levant

Famagusta Gazette
Famagusta Gazette

More from LiveMore posts in Live »
More from Mediterranean & LevantMore posts in Mediterranean & Levant »
Famagusta Gazette