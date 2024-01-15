Cyprus records slight dip in building permits for 2023

The Statistical Service in Cyprus has announced that the number of building permits authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during October 2023 stood at 632.
The total value of these permits reached €263,2 million and the total area 204,1 thousand square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 1.003 dwelling units.
During the period January – October 2023, 5.906 building permits were issued compared to 6.347 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 6,9%. The total value of these permits increased by 17,0% and the total area by 3,6%. The number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 10,3%.
Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.
|Table 1
|
Type of Project
|
Number of Permits
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2022
|
Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
|Residential Buildings
|
424
|
4.034
|
4.314
|
-6,5
|Non-residential Buildings
|
103
|
868
|
1.012
|
-14,2
|Civil Engineering Projects
|
38
|
346
|
427
|
-19,0
|Division of Plots
|
53
|
478
|
441
|
8,4
|Road Construction
|
14
|
180
|
153
|
17,6
|Total
|
632
|
5.906
|
6.347
|
-6,9
|Table 2
|
Type of Project
|
Area (m²)
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2022
|
Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
|Residential Buildings
|
174.862
|
1.591.258
|
1.491.845
|
6,7
|Non-residential Buildings
|
28.763
|
278.749
|
312.741
|
-10,9
|Civil Engineering Projects
|
510
|
7.154
|
8.212
|
-12,9
|Total
|
204.135
|
1.877.161
|
1.812.798
|
3,6
|Table 3
|
Type of Project
|
Value (€000’s)
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2022
|
Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
|Residential Buildings
|
202.426
|
1.925.602
|
1.563.771
|
23,1
|Non-residential Buildings
|
49.800
|
328.294
|
367.578
|
-10,7
|Civil Engineering Projects
|
6.519
|
99.311
|
73.375
|
35,3
|Division of Plots
|
3.711
|
41.365
|
40.842
|
1,3
|Road Construction
|
752
|
14.135
|
13.223
|
6,9
|Total
|
263.208
|
2.408.707
|
2.058.789
|
17,0
|Table 4
|
Residential Buildings
|
Number of Dwelling Units
|
Percentage Change (%)
|
Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2023
|
Jan-Oct 2022
|
Jan-Oct 2023/Jan-Oct 2022
|Single houses
|
248
|
2.343
|
2.595
|
-9,7
|Buildings with two housing units
|
67
|
726
|
756
|
-4,0
|Residential apartment blocks
|
679
|
5.650
|
4.469
|
26,4
|Residential/commercial apartment blocks
|
9
|
283
|
339
|
-16,5
|Total
|
1.003
|
9.002
|
8.159
|
10,3
Methodological Information
Scope and Coverage
The purpose is the collection of basic data concerning residential and non-residential buildings as well as other construction activities such as civil engineering projects, division of plots and road construction, by district (both urban and rural areas). For each type of project, information is compiled on the number of permits authorised, the area and the value of the project and the number of dwelling units that are expected to be built.
Data cover all building permits authorised by local authorities, namely the municipalities, the district administration offices of the Ministry of Interior and the Agios Tychonas Community Board.
Data Collection
The Statistical Service receives on a monthly basis from all local authorities copies of all the building permits issued. The information contained in these forms is appropriately coded by the Statistical Service in order to produce the statistics. The EU Classification of Types of Construction (CC) is used to categorise the various construction projects.
For more information visit CYSTAT Portal, subtheme Construction, CYSTAT-DB (Online Database), Predefined Tables (Excel), or contact Mr Achilleas Moustakas at 22602156 or via e-mail at amoustakas@cystat.mof.gov.cy.
The Predefined Tables, available in Excel format, include data up to December 2022. Data from January 2023 onwards are available only in the CYSTAT-DB Online Database.