Statements by Cyprus’ President on Epiphany Day

“When I have something specific to announce, I will do so”, the President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, said today in reply to a question on the Government reshuffle.

During statements to the Press, in Larnaka, following the celebrations on Epiphany Day, the President of the Republic said: “Many happy returns, Happy New Year, may the light of Epiphany be with us all, so that we may face the numerous challenges that lie ahead of us. I strongly hold the view that through collectivity and cooperation we can face every challenge that lies ahead of us with absolute success, with the best interest of the people of Cyprus always in mind.”

Asked about the Government reshuffle and the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the President of the Republic said: “I thanked Mr Hadjizacharias for his services. When I have something specific to announce, I will do so.”

Asked whether the Deputy Minister’s resignation signals the beginning for a Government reshuffle, the President of the Republic said: “When I have something specific to announce, I will mention it.”

Called to comment on the UNSG’s report on Cyprus, the President of the Republic said: “At the outset, I welcome the announcement by the UNSG on the appointment of an envoy. Let me remind you that since the very first day of my election, we worked methodically to reach this end. I therefore consider the UNSG’s decision on the appointment of a personal envoy as extremely important. Reference is made to the good offices and this addresses any possible concerns as to where we are heading. What I can say is that on our part – and I will inform the National Council on this on Monday– I will do everything in my power so that a positive outcome stems from this effort. I do not overlook hardships and problems but we are here precisely to face all these problems because for us there is no option other that the solution of the Cyprus Problem on the basis of the agreed framework.”

Asked whether he is satisfied by the content of the report, the President of the Republic said: “It could definitely have been better, especially when it comes to the violations within the buffer zone. We discussed this before, we are witnessing continuation of this traditional, diachronic approach on the part of the UN to maintain equal distance.

I have personally addressed the UNSG specifically on the issue of the buffer zone, beacuse it is an issue of great concern to us. It is one of the faits accomplis created by the passing of time, inter alia. And it is for this reason that in 2024, which marks 50 years since the Turkish invasion and occupation, that we will do everything in our power in order to reunite our homeland”.

Called to comment on the statements of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar, that in order to enter negotiations he requires political equality, the President of the Republic said: “We have the announcement, the appointment by the UNSG, we are expecting the arrival of Ms Cuellar to Cyprus, so that we can work and produce a positive outcome. I do not wish to comment further. The statements, the approaches are known, we will all be judged at the table of discussions.”

Finally, to a question on the “Amaltheia” plan and called to comment on whether the Foreign Minister of Palestine will arrive in Cyprus, the President of the Republic said: “Our efforts continue. Let me clarify something because I saw something in relation to the reaction of Palestinians, they have been supportive of this effort from the beginning.

I personally had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine in France when I was invited to participate in the Summit for Gaza, which was organized by the President of France.”

“The concern of the Palestinians, of the international community, which we also share, is that the population does not leave Gaza. Therefore, the dispatch of any humanitarian aid to Gaza does not entail that Palestinians leave Gaza in any case. On the contrary, the ultimate goal of the humanitarian aid, further to overcoming the challenges these people are facing, is for them to be able to stay in the region. Without humanitarian aid how will they continue being there?“