Erdogan warns of “new challenges, new problems, and new setbacks”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year’s address Sunday that Türkiye would begin to bring about “real breakthroughs” in 2024.

In the televised address, Erdogan extended new year greetings to his countrymen and people in the world, expressing the hope for a “better, more peaceful, and more prosperous future for all humanity.”

He also underscored the importance of 2023 marking the end of Türkiye’s first century as a republic and the beginning of the “Century of Türkiye” in 2024, referring to a government goal of building a powerful country.

Meanwhile, Erdogan also acknowledged the existence of “new challenges, new problems, and new setbacks” in areas ranging from “the fight against terror to economic traps.”

“Türkiye will not only work to achieve its own security and prosperity, but also to create a climate of peace globally and in the region,” he said.

“We are trying to achieve peace in our region. We are improving our relations with our friends in all areas,” he added.