Kuwait’s oil giant puts Al-Zour Refinery into full operation

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced Sunday the successful operation of the third and final unit of the Al-Zour Refinery, which has increased the country’s maximum refining capacity to 615,000 barrels per day.

In a statement released by Kuwait’s official news agency, the KIPIC said that it has achieved one of the most important goals in Kuwait’s oil company strategy, which is to reach the maximum refining capacity of 615,000 barrels per day.

Walid Al-Bader, CEO of KIPIC, said that the Al-Zour Refinery project is considered one of the world’s biggest projects, executed through five packages by global contractor alliances.

For his part, Ali Al-Ajmi, Executive Vice President of Operations at the Al-Zour Refinery, said that the Al-Zour Refinery has achieved widespread and continuous success.

The first refinery began commercial operation in November 2022, with many products, including kerosene, petrochemical naphtha, high-quality aviation fuel, as well as low sulfur fuel and extremely low sulfur diesel, exported to the global market. ■