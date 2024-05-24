Many in Cyprus ‘just getting by’, survey shows

According to a recent survey, 40% of the population in Cyprus are considered to be “just getting by” – meaning they face challenges in day-to-day living.

The study, conducted by Cypronetwork and commissioned by the Cyprus consumers’ union, also revealed that 30% are facing economic struggles, whereas another 30% stated that they are financially “comfortable”.

This statistic represents an important increase of nine percent compared to the previous year’s survey, where only 21 percent of participants expressed satisfaction with their income.

According to the survey, 56 percent of participants reported witnessing a rise in the prices of food and essential commodities during the past few years.