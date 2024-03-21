U.S.-British coalition launched an airstrike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port city

The U.S.-British coalition launched an airstrike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port city on Wednesday, the Houthi group said on their al-Masirah TV.

The strike hit the al-Katheeb area, west of Hodeidah, said the Houthis without elaborating further information.

Residents there said the airstrikes hit the Houthi military site.

The coalition has been carrying out airstrikes since January in attempts to deter the Houthis from attacking commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

However, the Houthi attacks have since increased in numbers.

Earlier in March, a U.S. cargo vessel was badly damaged in the Gulf of Aden, and a British oil tanker sank in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have controlled several northern cities since the Yemeni civil war broke out in late 2014, including the strategic city of Hodeidah. ■