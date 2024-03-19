 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Number of airlines operating to Sri Lanka reaches pre-pandemic figures

By Famagusta Gazette on March 19, 2024 5:00 pm

The number of airlines operating to Sri Lanka reached pre-pandemic figures, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Tuesday.

The minister said in an online message that at present, 36 top global international airlines operate flights to Sri Lanka, with 32 of them operating to the Bandaranaike International Airport, the main airport of the country.

He said Sri Lanka handled over 1.5 million passengers and over 9,000 aircraft movements in the first two months of 2024.

Sri Lanka received 1,487,303 tourists in 2023.

