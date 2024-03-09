Germans fed up with striking rail workers

Public support for strikes by train drivers in Germany, which have been disrupting life for travelers and commuters for months, is declining, according to a survey published by public broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

Only one in three citizens still express sympathy for the strike actions, and two in three Germans disapprove of the strikes, according to the Politbarometer survey of 1,260 citizens of voting age.

German Minister of Transport Volker Wissing criticized the train drivers’ union GDL’s unwillingness to negotiate. “This gives the impression that reasons to strike are being sought instead of solutions in the wage dispute,” he said on Wednesday.

Even after the fifth strike in the current negotiations, which ran from Wednesday evening until midday on Friday, no agreement is in sight. The union has just rejected a meeting for Monday, accusing rail operator Deutsche Bahn of having “no interest at all” in improving working conditions.

The latest offer from Deutsche Bahn, drawn up by external mediators, provided for a gradual reduction in working hours to 36 hours per week over 30 months. The GDL is demanding 35 hours and a shorter contract period while keeping flexible holidays.

To further increase the pressure on Deutsche Bahn, the union has already threatened to continue striking in waves, without announcing each action in advance. This is intended to prevent the rail company from reacting to emergency timetables.

“My personal understanding has now really come to an end,” said Robert Habeck, vice chancellor and minister for economic affairs and climate action, on Thursday, emphasizing that all parties involved were “obliged not to carry out their interests too much on the backs of the population and economic recovery.”

The turnover of Germany’s hospitality industry in 2023 increased by 1.1 percent in real terms compared to the previous year,… Continue reading