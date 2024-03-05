Türkiye expands aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Türkiye expands its aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by sending more supplies to the region, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing a statement by the defense ministry, the semi-official Anadolu Agency said the “health supplies prepared for the needy in Gaza” arrived in Jordan on Monday via an A400M aircraft, and the supplies will be transported to the Gaza Strip subsequently.

On Monday, the Turkish Red Crescent said it is set to send nearly 2,700 tons of aid supplies to Gaza before the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan, which will start on March 11 this year.

Fatma Meric Yilmaz, head of the charity, announced on social media X that the process of uploading aid materials onto a ship is currently in progress, with scheduled departure from Türkiye’s southern Mersin province to Egypt in the upcoming days.

From there, the supplies will be delivered to Gaza via trucks at the Rafah border gate, according to Yilmaz.

“The aid may not alleviate all the suffering, but it will be a salve for the wounds to some extent,” the Red Crescent said in a separate post on X.

The Turkish Red Crescent has delivered more than 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel conflict in October last year, according to press reports. ■