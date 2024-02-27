4 workers rescued in mine collapse in eastern Türkiye

The search teams have rescued all trapped workers after a collapse in a chromite mine on Monday in Türkiye’s eastern province of Elazig, according to the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on the social media platform X that four workers earlier trapped under the soil have been rescued after the mine collapse occurred for an unknown reason in the district of Palu.

Meanwhile, Elazig Governor Omer Toramar said in a written statement that the Turkish authorities have launched a judicial and administrative investigation over the incident.

The incident came after nine workers were trapped underground following a landslide in a gold mine in the eastern province of Erzincan on Feb. 13. The rescue teams could not reach the trapped workers yet.

It has sparked a debate over mine security in Türkiye. In the northern Ordu province, the local court canceled the time extension given for the license of Altintepe mining company over a suit filed by local environmental associations. The company has searched for gold and silver in Ordu’s Fatsa district since 2015.