France’s consumer prices to increase 3.4 pct in November: INSEE

France’s year-on-year consumer price index (CPI) is expected to rise by 3.4 percent in November, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Thursday.

It is a decrease from 4 percent reported in October and 4.9 percent in September, INSEE said in its preliminary report.

This decrease in inflation is due to the “slowdown over a year” in the prices of services, energy, manufactured products and food.

According to INSEE, the rise in energy prices should slow down from 5.2 percent in October to 3.1 percent in November.

It said the indices of most food prices should be stable at 7.6 percent, but fresh food prices should rise by 6.6 percent year-on-year, compared to 1.1 percent in October.

Speaking to the France Inter radio service on Thursday, Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire said that it was a “real success” to put inflation under control after two years. ■