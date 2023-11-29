Türkiye freezes assets of 20 organizations, 62 individuals linked to PKK

Türkiye has frozen the local assets of 20 organizations and 62 individuals based overseas over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the country’s official gazette announced on Wednesday.

According to the list published in the gazette, these organizations are based in several European countries, including Sweden, France, and Belgium, as well as Iraq, Syria, Australia and Japan.

Türkiye has stalled ratifying Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward PKK militants that Ankara regards as threats to its security.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■