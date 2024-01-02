At least 24 killed in powerful Japan quakes

A series of building collapses and fires left at least 24 people dead in Ishikawa prefecture after a series of strong earthquakes hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, the national news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

According to Wajima city authority, the deceased including a male teenager from the local area.

A large-scale fire broke out around the famous tourist spot Wajima morning market, engulfing approximately 200 buildings. The city also experienced building collapses, with 14 cases of people being buried.

As more damage reports and information about people trapped continued to come in regarding other municipalities, injuries were reported in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures due to collapsed or damaged buildings.

Calling the rescue of those impacted by the earthquakes a battle against time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by at least 155 quakes. ■