Ukraine launches mass production of long-range kamikaze drones

Ukraine has launched mass production of long-range kamikaze drones, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported Wednesday, citing Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

“We are manufacturing dozens of these drones. Next year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are set to receive more than a thousand such drones,” Kamyshin told a press conference.

According to the official, the new drones have a flying range of more than 1,000 km.

This year, Ukraine has allocated 40 billion hryvnias (about 1.06 billion U.S. dollars) for drone production.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country plans to produce about 1 million drones next year. ■