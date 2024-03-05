Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park attracts the tourists

Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park attracted 235,850 foreign visitors in the first two months of 2024, up 50 percent from 156,951 in the same period last year.

The ancient site made 11.2 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-February period this year, also up 52 percent from 7.38 million dollars in the same period last year.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the 9th to the 13th centuries.

The park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the 4E-level international airport is currently the kingdom’s largest airport and is the main international gateway to the Angkor park. ■