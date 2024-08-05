Tommy Robinson in Cyprus, as ‘supporters wreak havoc’ in UK

Tommy Robinson is on holiday in Cyprus while his supporters continue to wreak havoc in towns and cities across the UK, reports the Daily Express.

The former leader of the English Defence League has been pictured sunning himself at a five-star holiday resort on the outskirts of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. ‘Robinson’s supporters have rioted at numerous locations across the UK in recent days,’ the paper adds.

Multiple arrests were made after violent far-right demonstrations erupted across the United Kingdom on Saturday, following the deadly stabbings in Southport that shook the nation.

Far-right protesters clashed violently with police officers throughout the day in major UK cities, including Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Sunderland and Belfast.

In Liverpool, two police officers have been taken to hospital with facial injuries. Six people, aged between 29 and 58, have been arrested on suspicion of offenses including violent disorder and criminal damage.