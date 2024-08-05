Hezbollah says it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at north Israel

Hezbollah said Sunday it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at northern Israel in response to Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Al Manar TV.

Video shared online showed Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted several missiles over the northern part of the country.

An Israeli drone targeted a small shop on Saturday in the center of the southeast village of Deir Siriane with two air-to-ground missiles, killing a Lebanese boy and wounding six civilians, including three children, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

In another incident, a Lebanese civilian was injured as a result of a raid carried out by an Israeli drone on the southwest village of Tayr Harfa and was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in the city of Tyre, according to the sources.

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out six raids on Saturday afternoon on five towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and Israeli artillery shelled eight towns and villages in the eastern and western sectors of the border area in southern Lebanon with 30 shells, said the sources.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that its jets struck several buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon’s Tayr Harfa and Kafr Kila, adding its tanks also shelled a structure used by Hezbollah in Rab al-Thalathine, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday, which killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at “the appropriate time and place.”