Cyprus: Slight dip in revenues from tourism

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism reached €310,5 mn in May 2024, recording a minor decrease of 0,2% as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (€311,0 mn).

For the period of January – May 2024, revenue from tourism is estimated at €751,2 mn compared to €728,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 3,1%.

The average expenditure per person was €736,82 in May 2024 compared to €740,36 in May 2023, recording a decrease of 0,5%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 39,8% of the total tourists in May 2024) spent on average €83,18 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 7,9% of the total tourists) spent on average €161,66. Tourists from Poland (the third largest market with 7,6%), spent on average €86,40 per day.