Turkey: Day of national mourning over Haniyeh death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday declared a day of national mourning on Friday over the killing of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“One-day national mourning has been declared tomorrow (Aug. 2) to show our support for the Palestinian cause and solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters due to the martyrdom of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh,” Erdogan said Thursday on the social media platform X.

“I remember Ismail Haniyeh and all Palestinian martyrs with mercy, and on behalf of myself and my nation, I express my condolences to the Palestinian people,” he added.

Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.