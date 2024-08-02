Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline Flynas enjoys heavy traffic

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline Flynas has announced a significant increase in passenger numbers, with over 7 million travelers flying on its flights during the first half of 2024.

The figure represents a 47-percent increase in the number of passengers and a 37-percent rise in seat capacity for both domestic and international routes, compared to the same period in 2023.

“Our record performance during the first half of 2024 is driven by our strategic growth plans as we continue to upgrade our fleet, increase capacity, and expand our global network,” Bander Almohanna, CEO and managing director of Flynas, was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the airline’s website.

Flynas operates more than 1,800 weekly flights to more than 70 domestic and international destinations. Since its launch in 2007, the airline has served more than 78 million passengers, according to data published by the airline.

Over the past 18 months, Flynas has expanded its fleet with the addition of 25 new A320neo aircraft, bringing its total fleet size to 60 aircraft. ■