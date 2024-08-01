  • Thu. Aug 1st, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

World

Many dead or missing as rain plays havoc in north India

Aug 1, 2024

Many people were killed or injured, while some others went missing in rain-related incidents like cloudbursts and house or wall collapse, at different places in India, particularly the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Rains continued to play havoc in these areas for over 24 hours, even as over 100 millimeters of rain was recorded at many places in Delhi and nearby areas.

Roads and bridges were washed away at several places, particularly in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while air and rail traffic was adversely affected at other places due to incessant rains.

In Delhi, several areas remained inundated on Thursday after heavy rain on Wednesday evening. The India Meteorological Department sounded an alert for more rain during the day. Two persons had died in rain-related incidents in the Indian capital on the night intervening Wednesday-Thursday.

Triggered by heavy rain, a couple of incidents of wall collapse were reported from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, though no human casualties were reported.

