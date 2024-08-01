Turkey passes law allowing euthanasia for stray dogs, animal rights outcry

Türkiye’s parliament on Tuesday approved a bill aimed at tackling the country’s burgeoning stray dog population, a measure that includes euthanasia as a last resort.

The legislation, backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), passed with 275 votes in favor and 224 against.

The bill requires municipalities to capture and shelter stray animals but allows for the euthanasia of dogs deemed dangerous, sick, or exhibiting aggressive behavior.

The proposed law sparked fierce protests from animal rights activists who opposed the euthanasia provisions. The original bill was amended following public outcry.

Türkiye is home to an estimated 4 million stray dogs. Supporters of the law cite concerns over attacks, traffic accidents, and rabies.