Cyprus: Two bodies discovered in burnt out vehicle near Limassol

Police in Cyprus are investigating the causes of a burnt-out car discovered with two badly burned bodies inside.

The vehicle was found on a dirt track near Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Cyprus Radio, a large operation underway by alongside medical examiner Nikolas Charalambous, who rushed to the scene for an autopsy.

The possibility of criminal action remains open.

For the first time, the Limassol Police Department sent a new Mobile Command Station, which is a unit providing technological data and services, to the spot where the vehicle was found.

No further information was immediately available.