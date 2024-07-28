Hepatitis and HIV numbers on the rise in Cyprus

Hepatitis and HIV cases are on the rise in Cyprus according to reports.

Haravgi and other newspapers report that at the seminar organized by the Hepatitis Patients and Friends Association on Friday, the figures for the 2013-2022 period show an increase in the number of hepatitis cases.

Although no figures were included in the reports, it was noted that the largest increase in cases was in young people aged 15-24.

It was also emphasized that the hepatitis C virus increased most in the age group between 22 and 44.