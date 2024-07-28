The Turkish parliament passed a motion on Saturday for the deployment of Turkish Armed Forces elements to Somalia, including the maritime jurisdiction areas of the country.

Elements of the Turkish Armed Forces will be deployed in Somalia for two years to support Somalia’s security activities against terrorism and other threats, according to the motion.

The move came after a defense and economic cooperation deal between Türkiye and Somalia signed in February, aiming at bolstering Somalia’s maritime defense capabilities, said the motion.

“Our friendship with Somalia will be strengthened, as well as our country’s support to the efforts against terrorism, maritime banditry, and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and adjacent regions, which endanger international peace and stability and negatively affect our national interests,” it added.

In mid-July, the Turkish Energy Ministry announced that Türkiye would send an oil and gas exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia later this year as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between the two countries. ■