U.S.-British coalition launches 3 fresh air strikes on Yemeni airport

The U.S.-British naval coalition launched three air strikes on Houthi-held Yemeni airport in the port city of Hodeidah on Friday, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The television did not provide further details.

Local residents said on social media that the strikes hit Houthi targets.

These airstrikes occurred shortly after four other strikes carried out by coalition forces targeted the Yemeni island of Kamaran in the Red Sea, as reported by the Houthi television.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The armed Houthi group seized much of northern Yemen in late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been targeting ships linked to Israel with ballistic missiles and drones, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the U.S.-British coalition in the area has since been targeting Houthi military sites to deter the group, which only led to an escalation of Houthi attacks.