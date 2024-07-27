Cyprus: Belarusian tourist drowns on first day of holiday

A twenty-eight years old man who was reported as missing, was found dead at dawn in the area of ​​Petra tou Romiou.

A statement from the Search and Rescue Coordination Center states information about the missing man was submitted at midnight and search teams were immediately mobilized.

The missing person was found and taken to Paphos General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He is a tourist from Belarus, who came to Cyprus yesterday and went swimming in the area with his partner. The young Belarusian was swept away by the waves and the young girl, who was on the shore, in a state of shock, notified the Police.