  • Sat. Jul 27th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus: Belarusian tourist drowns on first day of holiday

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 27, 2024 #Belarus, #Cyprus

A twenty-eight years old man who was reported as missing, was found dead at dawn in the area of ​​Petra tou Romiou.

A statement from the Search and Rescue Coordination Center states information about the missing man was submitted at midnight and search teams were immediately mobilized.

The missing person was found and taken to Paphos General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He is a tourist from Belarus, who came to Cyprus yesterday and went swimming in the area with his partner. The young Belarusian was swept away by the waves and the young girl, who was on the shore, in a state of shock, notified the Police.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Cyprus Live Regional
‘Corruption’ investigation from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office into the Cyprus LNG project
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Live Regional Yemen
U.S.-British coalition launches 3 fresh air strikes on Yemeni airport
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus aspires to take newly created European Union Commissioner role
Jul 27, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Cyprus Live Regional
Live Regional Yemen
Europe World
Cyprus Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette