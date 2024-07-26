U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla reports revenue of US 25.5 billion

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla reports a revenue of 25.5 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 2 percent over a year ago.

Tesla posted 1.48 billion dollars in net income for the quarter that ended on June 30, representing a 45 percent decrease year over year.

In the second quarter, Tesla produced approximately 411,000 vehicles and delivered about 444,000 vehicles. The company deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in the quarter, the highest quarterly deployment yet.

Tesla said it significantly increased deliveries in several markets supplied by Gigafactory Shanghai in the second quarter, including South Korea.

“Global EV penetration returned to growth in Q2 and is taking share from ICE vehicles. We believe that a pure EV is the optimal vehicle design and will ultimately win over consumers as the myths on range, charging and service are debunked,” Tesla noted.