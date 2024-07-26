  • Fri. Jul 26th, 2024

TGV high-speed train traffic severely disrupted

TGV high-speed train traffic on France’s Atlantic, Northern and Eastern routes was severely disrupted due to arson attacks aimed at damaging installations, the French national rail company SNCF announced on X Friday morning.

According to the SNCF, 800,000 passengers were affected by the attacks, with some trains diverted and a large number of trains cancelled.

Disruptions are likely to occur on the opening day of the Paris Olympic Games and may continue through the weekend, said Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera on local media BFMTV.

“All the elements we have show that (the acts are) deliberate”, said Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete on Friday to BFMTV, adding that an investigation is underway.

SNCF teams are on site to diagnose the problem and begin repairs, the SNCF said on X, adding that the Southeast route is not affected as an act of malice has been thwarted. ■

