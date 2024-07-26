Meloni’s strong concern for humanitarian situation in Gaza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni on Thursday reiterated commitment to de-escalation of the war on a regional level while expressing strong concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

She made the remarks when meeting with visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to a government statement. Meloni also called on Israel to do more to facilitate humanitarian initiatives in Gaza and to take steps to prevent the war there from escalating and widening in the region, noting that Italy would continue to support mediation aimed at ending the conflict.

Herzog also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the two leaders discussed the need to secure the release of Israeli hostages, Italian humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza, and the need to find a pathway to creating a Palestinian state with borders accepted by both Israel and the Palestinians.

As the Israeli president entered the prime minister’s office at Palazzo Chigi, a group of protesters chanted “Free Palestine” about 100 metres away. ■