EU’s new €7 billion investment sustainable transport infrastructure

The European Commission has selected 134 transport projects to receive over €7 billion in EU grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU’s instrument for strategic investment in infrastructure. This represents the largest call under the current CEF Transport programme.

Around 83% of the funding will support projects that deliver on the EU’s climate objectives, improving and modernising the EU network of railways, inland waterways and maritime routes along the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network. Rail projects will receive 80% of the €7 billion. Furthermore, the revised TEN-T Regulation will take effect starting tomorrow, July 18.

Funding will go to major projects to improve cross-border rail connections along the TEN-T core network – in the Baltic Member States (Rail Baltica), between France and Italy (Lyon-Turin), and between Denmark and Germany (Fehmarnbelt tunnel).

Around 20 maritime ports in Ireland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, and Poland will receive support for infrastructure upgrades, some of which will enable them to supply shore-side electricity to ships, or transport renewable energy.

Work on inland waterway infrastructure will improve cross-border connections between France and Belgium in the Seine-Scheldt basin, and between Romania and Bulgaria on the Danube. Inland ports in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands will also receive funding, so that they may continue to promote Europe’s network of rivers and canals for sustainable transport.

For road transport, launching cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems and Services (ITS) and creating new, safe and secure parking areas will increase safety for individuals and professionals alike.

Air traffic management projects will continue to develop a Single European Sky so that air transport becomes more efficient, safer and more sustainable.

Finally, several projects will enable greater capacity along the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, set up to facilitate imports and exports between Ukraine and the EU. These projects cover: improvements to road transport infrastructure at border crossing points between Ukraine, Moldova and Romania; work to increase capacity on the Hungary-Ukraine rail border crossing; a new section of road in Poland extending it to the border with Ukraine; as well as studies and works to integrate the Ukrainian railway system into the EU.