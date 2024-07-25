Turkey: Two killed, seven injured in knife attack

Two people were killed, and seven others were injured on Wednesday when an assailant targeted those around them in Türkiye’s eastern Bingol province, local officials announced.

According to a statement from the governorate, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) in the Bahcelievler neighborhood. It said the assailant attacked around him with a knife.

In a separate statement, the provincial police department said the attacker was under the influence of substance abuse and was detained and put into custody.

The police added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched into the incident.