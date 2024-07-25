  • Thu. Jul 25th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Climate Live Turkey

Turkey to reforest wildfire-destroyed parts of the land

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 25, 2024 #Turkey

 Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Wednesday pledged to reforest wildfire-destroyed parts of the land with seeds and saplings by the end of the year, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said that Türkiye plans to plant over 500 million seeds and saplings annually to restore damaged forest ecosystems in response to forest fires, which happened in the country many times over the past years, arousing concerns over the deforestation of Türkiye.

Yumakli emphasized the importance of year-round efforts in forest fire prevention and reforestation.

To enhance Türkiye’s firefighting capabilities, the ministry bought eight new firefighting helicopters, which are expected to be delivered in 2028. ■

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Gaza Israel Live Regional
People in Gaza Strip exhausted by ongoing displacement
Jul 25, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Live World
Biden explains decision to withdraw from the presidential race
Jul 25, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Israel Live Regional
Massive slump in Israel’s tourism industry
Jul 25, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Gaza Israel Live Regional
Live World
Climate Live Turkey
Israel Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette