People in Gaza Strip exhausted by ongoing displacement

People in the Gaza Strip have become exhausted by ongoing displacement and unlivable conditions, and are trapped in increasingly small and overcrowded areas, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Wednesday.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. (Israeli) evacuation orders included a large part of the Strip, making the options to which the displaced may turn limited,” the UNRWA said on social media platform X.

On Monday, the Israeli military ordered Palestinians residing in eastern and central Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, to immediately evacuate westwards, according to an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The evacuation area encompasses areas already placed under evacuation orders on July 1 and newly designated areas, including 8.7 square kilometers in the eastern parts of the so-called “humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi, the update said.

The area of the “humanitarian zone” as designated by the Israeli military has thus decreased by 14.8 percent, from 58.9 to 50.2 square kilometers, it added.

As of Monday, nearly 83 percent of the Gaza Strip has been placed under evacuation orders or designated as “no-go zones” by the Israeli military, according to UN statistics.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 55 people and wounded 110 others, bringing the total death toll to 39,145 and injuries to 90,257 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that due to significant “terrorist activity” and rocket fire from the area of Khan Younis toward Israel, IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Khan Younis.