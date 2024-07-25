Greek race walker Kyriaki Filtisakou denies “using any illegal substances in her life”

Greek race walker Kyriaki Filtisakou denied “using any illegal substances in her life,” after telling local media that she was the Greek athlete who tested positive for doping a few days ago.

Filtisakou, 23, who won a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, also participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

Greek media, citing Greece’s National Anti-Doping Organization (EOKAN) sources, reported on July 16 that a member of the Greek national team that would depart for the French capital, had tested positive during regular testing, without disclosing the athlete’s name.

EOKAN sources said that the athlete had the right to request a second sample test, according to the rules.

Filtisakou chose to reveal that it was her sample that tested positive in an interview with local newspaper Ta Nea (The News) which was published on Wednesday.

“I have suffered a huge psychological shock from this unexpected development, and I still can not determine what could be the reason why my sample tested positive,” the athlete said.

“I am at the disposal of authorities for any additional tests or analysis. I have clear conscience, and I know that I have done nothing wrong. I am certain that the truth will soon shine, and my name will be restored,” she added. ■