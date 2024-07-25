Cyprus emergency services airlift tanker crew member

Cypriot emergency services have airlifted a member of a ships crew who fell sick.

The 54-year-old man from the Philippines, a crew member of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship “MAERSK CALABAR”, was brought ashore on Wednesday afternoon.

Sea rescue: Cypriot emergency services have airlifted a member of a ships crew who fell sick. The 54-year-old man from the Philippines, a crew member of the #Singapore-flagged cargo ship “#MAERSK CALABAR”, was brought ashore on Wednesday afternoon. #Cyprus 📸 pic.twitter.com/IP3lapW0BY — Famagusta Gazette (@FamagustaG) July 25, 2024

The ship was sailing South-West of Cyprus.

The patient was safely delivered at 21:28 to Paphos General Hospital for further treatment.