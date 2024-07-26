Russian terrorist who organized Moscow bomb attack captured in Turkey

A Russian terrorist who organized a bomb attack in Russia was captured on Wednesday in Türkiye’s southwestern port city of Bodrum, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

The Russian Interpol unit made a call with the Turkish Interpol/Europol department of Turkish police on Wednesday, and informed them that the Russian national, Evgenii Serebriakov, who organized a terrorist attack with a car bomb in Moscow at which two people were injured, arrived in Türkiye, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

As a result of the investigations, the Turkish police determined that the person entered Bodrum airport at 09:40 a.m. local time (0640 GMT), the Turkish minister said.

The suspect’s identity matched the information and photographs specified in the letter received from Russia’s Interpol unit and he was finally arrested by local police in Bodrum on Wednesday, he added.