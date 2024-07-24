“May the Olympic flame light the path to a world of peace and harmony” – Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on “everyone to lay down their arms” during the Paris Olympic Games, which is scheduled to open on Friday, July 26.

“The world gathers in Paris to celebrate the power of sport,” Guterres said in a pre-recorded video message for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Noting that the Olympics will bring hope, transcend cultures, unite people, and promote mutual respect and fair play, the UN chief said: “These are also the ideals of the United Nations.”

“In the spirit of the Olympic Truce,” Guterres said, “I call on everyone to lay down their arms, build bridges, foster solidarity, and strive for the ultimate goal: peace for all.”

“May the Olympic flame light the path to a world of peace and harmony,” he concluded.

In November 2023, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Olympic Truce, urging UN member states to observe the Olympic Truce individually and collectively throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Paris Olympic Games until the seventh day following the end of the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024.

The Paris Paralympic Games will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.