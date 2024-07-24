Landmine injures civilian in Tunisia

A civilian was injured on Tuesday in the explosion of a landmine in the military buffer zone of Jabal Salloum in Tunisia’s western province of Kasserine, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

Wounded in his leg and right hand, the 47-year-old shepherd was transferred to the Kasserine regional hospital where he is receiving necessary care, the TAP quoted Bechir Hajji, the director of the hospital, as saying.

Hajji confirmed that the shepherd is in stable condition.

Tunisian security authorities have warned for years against armed extremist groups in Kasserine, as mountain ranges there serve as a suitable shelter for terrorists.

These terrorists, belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and the Islamic State militant group, planted hundreds of landmines to prevent the advance of the army and security forces, killing dozens of military and security personnel as well as civilians.