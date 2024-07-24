Guterres “welcomes signing of the Beijing Declaration by the Palestinian factions”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the declaration on ending division and strengthening unity signed by 14 Palestinian factions in Beijing, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Guterres “very much welcomes the signing of the Beijing Declaration by the Palestinian factions,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, in response to questions at a regular daily briefing.

Terming the deal as “an important step towards furthering Palestinian unity,” Dujarric said the secretary-general “encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up on the commitments that were made in Beijing and the declaration they signed on to.”

“We’ve seen this before, we’ve talked about it before, and I think all steps towards unity are to be welcomed and encouraged,” he said.

“Palestinian unity, as we’ve said many a time, is crucial for peace and security and for advancing the aspirations of the Palestinian people for self-determination and for a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State,” he added.

Guterres also expressed his appreciation for the diplomatic efforts being made by China as well as efforts of other countries involved in facilitating the process, said the spokesman.

At China’s invitation, senior representatives of 14 Palestinian factions held reconciliation talks in Beijing from July 21 to 23, and signed the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.