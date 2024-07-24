  • Wed. Jul 24th, 2024

Fighter jets shoot down two drones that approached Israel, fired from Iraq

Jul 24, 2024

Israel’s military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets shot down two drones that approached Israel from the east overnight.

In a statement, the military said the drones were intercepted before crossing into Israeli airspace.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed Shiite militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it launched the drones at “a vital target” near Eilat, an Israeli resort city on the Red Sea shore.

The group said the attack was conducted “in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and vowed to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds.”

Since the Israel-Palestine conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. bases in the region. ■

