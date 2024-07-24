  • Wed. Jul 24th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
World

Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Highland Papua

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 24, 2024 #Earthquake, #Indonesia

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia’s eastern Highland Papua province on Wednesday morning, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The inland earthquake struck at 07:22 a.m. Jakarta time (0022 GMT), with the epicenter located 96 kilometers northeast of the Mamberamo Tengah regency at a depth of 26 kilometers, according to the agency.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire,” making the nation prone to earthquakes

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Climate Live World
Wildfires in western Canada cause mass evacuation
Jul 24, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Europe Live World
Russia widens its sanctions list, adds 15 more British citizens
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Europe Live World
Malta’s army rescue three sick workers from oil tanker
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Climate Live World
Cyprus Live
World
Europe Live World
Famagusta Gazette