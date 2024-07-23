Two dead, 12 hurt in balcony collapse in Naples

Two people have been killed and at least 12 others injured, including two girls in danger, following the collapse of a balcony in southern Italy’s Naples, Italian news agency Ansa said on Tuesday.

The victims are a 29-year-old man, who died on impact, and a 35-year-old woman, who died on arrival at the hospital. According to Ansa, several of the injured are in critical condition, including at least seven children aged between 2 and 8.

The accident occurred Monday evening, according to local news reports.