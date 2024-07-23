  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Turkey records 4,269 dog attacks since 2022

Famagusta Gazette

Jul 23, 2024

New figures from Turkey’s Interior Ministry show the extent of dog attacks in the country.

From January 2022 to July 2024, 4,269 stray dog ​​attacks were recorded. In these attacks, 10 people lost their lives and 2,389 people were injured.

Dog attack data by year is as follows:

There were 1,644 attacks in 2022. 5 people lost their lives, 932 people were injured, and 2,660 people were mauled.

There were 1,813 dog attacks in 2023. 4 people lost their lives, 990 people were injured, and 2,904 people were mauled.

There were 812 dog attacks in the first 7 months of 2024. 1 person lost his life, 467 people were injured, and 966 people were mauled.

The report also highlights that 2,666 traffic accidents were caused by stray dogs wandering on to roads and motorways.

Plans are being discussed to clear streets of aggressive stray dogs, and introduce modern and sustainable shelters. According to plans, stray dogs will be neutered, vaccinated and cared for in shelters until they are adopted.

By Famagusta Gazette

