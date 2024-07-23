Russia has widened its sanctions list and imposed restrictions on 15 more British citizens, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

A decision was made to expand Russia’s “stop list” in response to London’s aggressive actions, the ministry said. It includes representatives from British private security companies involved in training Ukrainian military personnel, managers of military-industrial complex enterprises that provide products and services to Kiev, as well as British experts and publicists with an anti-Russian position.

The foreign ministry called on London to assess the situation and change its approach to bilateral relations.

Britain imposed sanctions on 11 Russian-linked oil tankers on July 18, which are reportedly involved in helping supply oil to third countries.