Record demand for electricity recorded in Cyprus

A record demand for electricity was recorded yesterday in Cyprus, according to the Deputy Press Representative of the Electricity Transmission System Operator, Rogiros Tapakis.

Speaking to CyBC Radio, he said the demand on Monday was the highest of all time, after it had reached 1290 megawatts, a figure of about fifty megawatts higher than the corresponding last year.

Tapakis said that today’s demand, so far, is a little higher than yesterday’s, however, according to the forecasts of the meteorological service, the temperature today will be lower than yesterday, therefore no power failures are anticipated.

Cyprus announced a new heatstroke death and several additional cases on Monday as the island continues to endure a prolonged heatwave.

According to a state health services spokesman, a 67-year-old woman died from heatstroke at a state hospital in Nicosia on Sunday afternoon. Three other women, aged 25 to 80, are currently being treated at the same hospital.