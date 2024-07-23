  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Popular singer Lana Meyer cancels gig

#Eurovision, #Germany
Singer Lena Meyer-Landrut has cancelled another performance at short notice due to illness.

She was set to appear on stage at the Ansbach Open Festival in Middle Franconia on Sunday evening. ‘Unfortunately, Lena had an unexpected medical emergency today and had to cancel the performance with a heavy heart. She is currently receiving medical treatment,’ a post on her Instagram informed.

She rose to fame after representing Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 in Oslo, winning the event with the song “Satellite”.

